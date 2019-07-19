The Glamorous Chinese Restaurant That’s Served the Art World for 50 Years

The restaurant was the passion project of Michael Chow, who is today, at age 80, one of the world’s most recognizable and glamorous restaurateurs and art collectors. Chow was born Zhou Yinghua in Shanghai, the son of renowned stage actor Zhou Xinfang. Due to mounting political tensions in China, Chow left Shanghai by boat alone in 1953 to attend boarding school in England. He never again spoke with or saw his father—who was later imprisoned during the Cultural Revolution—but remembers his last words of advice: “Wherever you go, always remember you are Chinese.”

Chow trained in art and architecture at Central Saint Martins and worked, with modest success, as a painter in his twenties. The prejudice he encountered as a Chinese artist in London, and the need to earn a decent living, inspired a career change. “Since all things Chinese are great,” he writes in 50 Years, “I appointed myself as cultural ambassador.”