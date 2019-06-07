“My mother decided to do something brave and difficult, which was to find a space down in SoHo,” said Solomon’s son, Thomas, an art dealer and the curator of a new exhibition devoted to his mother’s personal art collection at Marlborough Contemporary in London. “Basically, the idea was she still collected, but she supported for three years this alternative space for poets and writers, and performance and art exhibitions. It was an experimental sort of space to support what she believed was important.”