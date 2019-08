Become a Globetrotting Billionaire Art Collector in This New Board Game

After visiting the Venice Biennale earlier this summer, two art collectors went on a European tour. Aruna, a Bollywood star with a passion for contemporary art, made her way to London for a sale at one of the major auction houses. Danny, a U.S. tech tycoon, headed to Hong Kong, where he was hoping to acquire a prized graffiti piece. Aruna ended up in a pitted legal battle over a work, and Danny found out that a piece he’d loaned to an exhibition had been vandalized and deemed a total loss.

Aruna and Danny are two of the six characters in the new board game Going, Going, Gone! . Released this week by Laurence King Publishing, the game turns the art market’s circuit into a contest to acquire the most valuable art collection.

Vincent van Gogh Artemesia Gentileschi Jeff Koons Players move around a colorful board from auction houses and fairs to art world cities, each represented by an evocative illustration by artist Simon Landrein. The illustrator also created images of the “previously unknown” works by major artists for which players compete—cheeky fictions like apainting of his dismembered ear,“Judith Shampooing Holofernes,” and an enormous and irreverent equestrian sculpture by

“It was a funny experience to try to infuse a bit of my work into those icons,” Landrein said. “Like Van Gogh, for example. I made a little texture to slightly mimic his famous brush strokes.”

According to Donald Dinwiddie, a senior editor at Laurence King who worked on the game, the original plan had been to use real artworks, but his team quickly came up with a much more playful idea. He said, “We’ll use real artists, but we’ll make up artworks that we wish they had done or wish they would do. I’d be really, really happy if Jeff Koons came along and made a gigantic faux-concrete little big pony to sit on a beach somewhere.”