A Globetrotting Designer Photographs His Travels in Vivid Color

British architectural designer John Pawson is known for an ultra-minimalist aesthetic, marked by clean lines, refined simplicity, and a modest palette. That vision is evidenced by an international assortment of projects, from achingly cool private homes in Greece and Japan to his reimagining of London’s Design Museum. So it’s somewhat shocking to page through Spectrum, a recently released compendium of Pawson’s photographs, and find that much of what captures his attention in the wider world is comparatively lush, textural, and seductively colorful.

Spectrum combines around a decade’s worth of images and, as its title suggests, arranges them into a sweeping tonal array—from the icy white view out of a plane window over Brazil to cracked red tiles in Israel, green vegetation in the Philippines, and the rusty brown of a piece of metal spotted in Oxfordshire, England.

“There’s always this danger that if you’re so busy taking photographs, you forget to look,” Pawson tells me, discussing his experiments with the camera. “I’ve channelled it so that it’s a way for me to concentrate. It appeals to my scattershot brain,” he says. “Part of the reason I like order is because my brain jumps around so much, and the camera frame controls me a bit.”