How Gordon Matta-Clark Turned the Ruins of 1970s New York into Art

“People called him an urban alchemist,” says Jessamyn Fiore, independent curator and co-director of the Gordon Matta-Clark Estate, and the co-organizer, with curator Antonio Sergio Bessa, of “Gordon Matta-Clark: Anarchitect,” which opens at the Bronx Museum of the Arts next week. A new iteration of Garbage Wall, created with 21st-century trash and the help of local teens, stands on the museum’s terrace as a reminder of Matta-Clark’s idealism and drive to be constructive. Those qualities sometimes get lost in the shadow of his best-known “building cuts,” openings that he sawed and blowtorched into floors, ceilings, walls, and façades of derelict buildings.

“People sometimes associate him with destruction, but that’s not what any of this was about—it was about transformation and evolution,” says Fiore. “He was idealistic, but I also think his work came out of a genuine frustration with what was happening in the world at the time, on the city level, politically, with the Vietnam War and its aftermath. Art for art’s sake wasn’t enough anymore. Art had to address the reality and to try to create some kind of positive change.”

The son of the Chilean Surrealist painter Roberto Matta and American artist Anne Clark, Matta-Clark is known as a maverick of ’70s New York, not only for his inventive, hands-on engagement with the city, but for the diversity of his work: He was a sculptor, draughtsman, photographer, filmmaker, performance artist, writer, conceptual artist, chef, and activist. (He is also known for having died far too young, at the age of 35, in 1978, from pancreatic cancer.) The term “anarchitecture” is a funny conflation of anarchist and architecture, as well as the name of a casual discussion group that Matta-Clark and his artist friends founded at 112 Greene Street, a raw, artist-run space in SoHo that displayed experimental work.