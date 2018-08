How Graffiti Artists Are Fighting Back against Brands That Steal Their Work

“One of the most important contributions of the 5Pointz litigation is to establish firmly that there are no inherent differences between types of visual art as far as VARA is concerned,” said Eric M. Baum, the lawyer who represented the artists in the case. “An outdoor mural is just as much entitled to protection as any other form of art.”

The implications of the 5Pointz ruling may have been lost on H&M. In January of this year, Los Angeles-based Revok sent the brand a cease-and-desist letter after a mural he had created on a Brooklyn handball court was featured prominently in one of the fashion retailer’s commercials without the artist’s permission. Two months later, H&M filed a federal lawsuit against Revok, alleging that he couldn’t claim copyright to the mural because it was painted illegally. If the artist hadn’t gotten permission to paint it, H&M appeared to reason, the brand didn’t need his permission to use it in their ads.