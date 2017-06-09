Two vases sit near each other in London’s Serpentine Gallery. On one, a man in a hoodie proudly stands with his guitar next to the 12 gold stars of the European flag. A short walk away, the other shows the image of another Briton in a baseball cap holding a hammer, his sweatshirt faintly patterned with Union Jacks.

Though their iconography is distinct, these pieces by British potter, broadcaster, and 2003 Turner Prize winner Grayson Perry are superficially similar in their color, size, and depiction of defiant Britons picking a fight with the onlooker. They feature in a documentary aired in the U.K. in late May, “Divided Britain,” which saw Perry speaking to the rival camps in Britain’s Brexit debate and using the imagery they provided to create each vase.

“The title of the piece is Matching Pair,” Perry tells me over the phone. “The message behind it is we have so much more in common than we have which divides us. Which sounds a bit pat and vague, but I’m hoping that’s the message. It needs to be heard by both sides, who need to meet and stop demonizing each other.”