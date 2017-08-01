The Greatest Bromances in Art History

Although the concept of the “bromance” only entered modern parlance relatively recently—the most famous example of which is the loving relationship between former President Barack Obama and his sidekick, former Vice President Joe Biden—the phenomenon of intimate male friendships is hardly new.

Among artists—as with men of all persuasions, perhaps—these friendships sometimes come with an added dimension of collaboration or mentorship, while admiration and rivalry straddle two sides of the same, thin aisle. What follows are nine pairs of artists, across three centuries, who’ve shown us what true bro-love looks like, pushed each other professionally, and proven that being an artist need not be a lonesome pursuit.