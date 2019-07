Greek Mythology Tells Us That Mermaids Come in All Shades

Ancient Romans did not have a racially structured society. Their slave trade was based on the bounties of war—anyone was one fight away from becoming a slave. Freed slaves became citizens, creating a hodgepodge of ethnicities under Roman identity. The Greeks, on the other hand, had various “micro-identities” based on their polis. Some city-states were racially structured—Athenians and Spartans, believed themselves to be superior, but it varied by region.

But across both civilizations, depictions of gods and goddesses weren’t intended to be naturalistic representations of people, Kennedy said, but creative interpretations. Assigning a simplistic modern view of race or skin color to an ancient goddess is faulty by nature, because their creators didn’t have the same sense of race and ethnicity that we do. Doing so “is such an act of projection on our part and a desire to claim ownership of the unreal and the imaginary,” Kennedy said.