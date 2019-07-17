Greek Mythology Tells Us That Mermaids Come in All Shades

That argument is grounded in history. The Western standard of white beauty in art can be traced back to the 15th-century discovery of a Roman marble statue, Apollo of the Belvedere (circa 2nd century CE). In a seminal 1764 treatise, which became the cornerstone of modern art history, Johann Joachim Winckelmann celebrated Apollo Belvedere as the pinnacle of beauty. The statue also became the foundation for Dutch anatomist Pieter Camper’s notions that beauty could be measured from facial proportions—notions that would later fuel Nazi Germany’s ideas of Aryan supremacy, and continue to be referenced in far-right circles today.

Our entire Western, modern sense of race can be traced back to the era of the Scientific Revolution, which “was marked by a desire to categorize, label, and rank everything from plants to minerals,” Bond wrote. “It was only a matter of time before humans were similarly subjected to such manmade systems of classification.”