Gregory Crewdson on His New Photographs, Daily Rituals, and Art as a Refuge

The title for “An Eclipse of Moths” came to Crewdson early on. When an eclipse—the term for a group of moths—is attracted to a light source, the insects block out its illumination. It’s a poetic metaphor for the sense of sorrow and detachment the characters of Crewdson’s series seem to experience. But it also alludes to the renewal they seek, as they stand outside of the dilapidated “Redemption Center,” or stop to gaze into the setting sun: The light, though concealed, is still present. The moths, fragile and ephemeral creatures, will eventually disperse.

The scenes in “An Eclipse of Moths” take place just a 20-minute drive away from those of “Cathedral of the Pines.” But Crewdson has known these environments long before he moved to the Berkshires, where he commutes back and forth to New Haven to direct the MFA photography program at Yale. Originally from Brooklyn, Crewdson spent his childhood summers in a cabin in Becket with his parents and siblings; the region’s landscapes set the backdrop for his life as he came of age.

“In a direct way, landscape is filtered through my own kind of imagination and childhood and biography,” he said. In his two recent series, he sees connections threaded together through the cerebral nature of the work.