The Guggenheim blamed unspecified but “explicit and repeated threats of violence” for the removal of the pieces, two videos and one sculpture, from “Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World,” which opens to the public October 6th. Controversy around the exhibition erupted late last week and initially centered on Dogs That Cannot Touch Each Other (2003), a video piece by artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu that shows restrained dogs on treadmills attempting to fight one another. The work quickly drew criticism, with a petition calling for “cruelty-free” exhibits at the museum gaining 40,000 signatures in less than 24 hours. A Case Study of Transference (1994), a video showing live pigs mating, and Theater of the World, the exhibition’s titular work of live insects and reptiles devouring each other, will also not be shown. While animal rights activists and some art historians applauded the move, critics charge that the museum is censoring the works. PEN America called it “a major blow to artistic freedom.” Artist Ai Weiwei, whose work is included in the show, also critiqued the museum. “When an art institution cannot exercise its right for freedom of speech, that is tragic for a modern society,” he told the Times.