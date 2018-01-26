



04 Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum canceled an Ettore Sottsass exhibition amid conflict with the artist’s estate.

(via the New York Times)

An exhibition of the Italian designer’s work that was scheduled to open in Amsterdam later this year was abruptly cancelled last Friday. Jan Willem Sieburgh, the Stedelijk’s interim managing director, said the decision was motivated by the estate’s wish to exercise outsized curatorial control over what works would be included in the show and how they would be displayed—and to speak out publicly against the show if it proceeded without their approval. Sottsass’s heirs and the Gallery Mourmans, which represents the Sottsass estate, “gave too little scope for interpretations we wished to explore in the presentation,” Sieburgh said in a statement. “When all is said and done, analysis and research remain at the heart of a museum’s core academic mission.” A design curator at the Stedelijk said talks with the heirs and estate faltered after the Metropolitan Museum of Art mounted a Sottsass show that received only mixed reviews last year. But the designer’s heir and a representative for the estate called the museum’s account “misleading” in a statement to the Times. They allege that the Stedelijk organized the show in an “adversarial and divisive fashion”—charges the museum denies—and did not share detailed plans about what works would be included. The cancellation is the latest bump in a rocky spell for the Dutch museum, which saw the resignation of former director Beatrix Ruf last year, over conflict of interest allegations.