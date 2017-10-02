If you have your sights set on a curatorial career in the arts, you’ll almost invariably need a master’s degree (at minimum), or be in the process of getting one. For other art-world roles, in galleries, arts administration, or magazines, for instance, an MA is always helpful, but not essential.

If you do decide to apply for an MA, though, how to choose from the various options across the United States? What follows is a guide to some of the leading Art History and Curatorial MA programs across the country. It’s not comprehensive—there are strong programs at the University of Washington and Virginia Commonwealth University, among many others not included here—but it gives an overview of some of the best.

What this article doesn’t include: information on grants, awards, and doctoral programs. It’s no secret that undertaking a graduate degree can lead to considerable student debt. Many of the below schools offer something in the way of funding, so be sure to do your homework before you apply. And depending on your career path, if you do need a Ph.D., we suggest starting your search by looking to the University of Southern California, CUNY’s Graduate Center, Stanford, Berkeley, and the Ivies, though there are many more great programs across the country.