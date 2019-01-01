Wilke explored this idea of materiality in her well-known “S.O.S. Starification Object Series” (1974–82), a sequence of public performances and documentary photographs. During a performance, Wilke would give out chewing gum to viewers, instructing them to hand it back when it had softened. She’d then fashion the gum into a vulva-like shape—she called it a “cunt” or “box”—and stick it to her body. The effect, captured in the accompanying black-and-white photographs, is unsettling: Wilke vamps like a screen idol even as her face and body are turned grotesque, covered in strange welts that appear almost parasitic.

The violence of mastication—the grinding of teeth, the destruction and transformation of something once whole—is central to the work itself. In this performance, Wilke figuratively reenacted that violence on her own body, symbolizing the real dangers that society imposes upon women. Wilke’s own words emphasize the idea of the chewing gum as an externalized symbol of womanhood that is smoothed out, transformed, then rejected: “As an American girl born with the name Butter in 1940, I was often confused when I heard what it was like to be used, to be spread, to feel soft, to melt in your mouth.…Fascistic feelings, internal wounds, made from external situations.”