In the fall of 2016, the Belgian-born, Mexico-based artist Francis Alÿs spent nine days embedded with Kurdish Peshmerga forces outside Mosul, Iraq. He accompanied the soldiers along a 23-kilometer frontline, which the artist describes as “a hill moving slowly into the outskirts” of the city. Now, the works that Alÿs made as a result of this uncommon (and uncommonly dangerous) experience are the highlight of the Iraqi Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale.

The day I spoke to Alÿs about his time at the Battle of Mosul, the Iraqi Army announced that the ongoing offensive would be over by the start of Ramadan in late May. If their prediction bears out, it’ll mark the end of what has been dubbed “the Mother of all Battles,” the most brutal campaigns in the fight against ISIS in Iraq. Spearheaded by Iraqi forces, with the support of a U.S.-led international coalition, Mosul has been a theater of extreme violence: Human shields, mass graves, and decapitations have regularly made the headlines. Since the beginning of ISIS occupation in 2014, the population of the country’s second city has dropped from 2.5 million to as low as 600,000 two years later. The figures are hazy, and so are the politics, which involve national and tribal factions whose volatile dynamics predate the bloody rise of the self-declared Caliphate.

Commissioned by the Ruya Foundation, the Iraqi Pavilion exhibition in Venice is articulated around the notion of the archaic. It features an extraordinary collection of ancient Middle Eastern artifacts recovered after the 2003 looting of Baghdad’s National Museum, paired with works by contemporary Iraqi artists—the ensemble gesturing towards a lineage running from the Neolithic to the digital age.

Alÿs’s contribution comes at the end of the show, a little separated from the rest. It very much captures the reality of life on a battleground, protected from ISIS fighters by a simple mound of dirt. The pièce de résistance is a 5-minute video (Untitled, Mosul, Iraq, 31 Oct 2016). We see a tank, a military tent, and an armed vehicle slowly passing by. Soldiers mill around, waiting; a bomb detonates off-screen. In the foreground, a hand dabs small dollops of paint on a white palette, then spreads the pigments out with a brush. The beiges, ochres, and burnt oranges—echoing the colors of the dusty earth, and the soldier’s uniforms—fleetingly appear on the board’s surface, capturing something of the scene’s chromatic mood. Then the hand grabs a rag and wipes everything off. The process repeats, over and over.