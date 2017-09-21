It’s Getting Hard to Tell If a Painting Was Made by a Computer or a Human

Cultural pundits can close the book on 2017: The biggest artistic achievement of the year has already taken place. It didn’t happen in a paint-splattered studio on the outskirts of Beijing, Singapore, or Berlin. It didn’t happen at the Venice Biennale. It happened in New Brunswick, New Jersey, just off Exit 9 on the Turnpike.

That’s the home of the main campus of Rutgers University—all four square miles and 640 buildings of it, including the school’s Art and Artificial Intelligence Lab (AAIL). Nobody would mistake this place as an incubator for fine art. It looks like a bootstrap startup, all cubicles and gray carpet, with lots of cheap Dell monitors and cork boards filled with tech gibberish.

On February 14th of this year, it’s where Professor Ahmed Elgammal ran a new art-generating algorithm through a computer and watched as it spit out a series of startling images that took his breath away. Two weeks later, Elgammal conducted a special Turing test to see how his digital art stacked up against dozens of museum-grade canvases.

In a randomized-controlled double-blind study, subjects were unable to distinguish the computer art from two sample sets of acclaimed work created by flesh-and blood artists (one culled from the canon of Abstract Expressionist paintings, the other from works shown at the 2016 edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong). In fact, the computer-made pictures were often rated by subjects as more “novel” and “aesthetically appealing” than the human-generated art. The ensuing peer-reviewed paper sparked an unsettling art world rumor: Watson had learned how to paint like Picasso.

Programming a computer to make unique and appealing art that people would hang on their walls is the culmination of an impressive body of work that stretches back to 2012, when the Rutgers Department of Computer Science launched the AAIL. The lab’s mission statement is simple: “We are focused on developing artificial intelligence and computer vision algorithms in the domain of art.” Over the years, the lab has developed several innovative algorithms that have piqued the interest of everyone from curators and historians to authenticators and auction houses. One algorithm, which incorporates the elements of novelty and influence, is used to measure artistic creativity. Another analyzes paintings and classifies them according to artist, period, and genre, similar to a Shazam for art. There’s even a forensics algorithm in the AAIL pipeline that identifies the subtle but distinct variations in the brushstrokes of different artists. In a business where forgeries are increasingly difficult to spot, that’s the kind of digital litmus test that insurance carriers, collectors, and galleries will beat a path to your lab door for.

The next step was obvious: a program that didn’t copy old art, but rather actually created new compositions. Elgammal “trained” his algorithm by feeding it over 80,000 digitized images of Western paintings culled from a timeline that stretched from the 15th to the 20th century. Using this immense corpus as the programming source material, he went about the task of creating a variation of the artificial intelligence system known as Generative Adversarial Networks. These so-called “GANs” are great at generating images of handbags and shoes, but not so great at generating original visual art. So Elgammal came up with his own proprietary image-generating system: Creative Adversarial Networks (CANs).

Reduced to the most elementary definition, a GAN is emulative and a CAN, as its name suggests, is creative. “The images generated by CAN do not look like traditional art, in terms of standard genres,” Elgammal wrote in a June 2017 paper, “CAN: Creative Adversarial Networks Generating ‘Art’ by Learning About Styles and Deviating from Style Norms.” “We also do not see any recognizable figures. Many of the images seem abstract. Is that simply because it fails to emulate the art distribution, or is it because it tries to generate novel images? Is it at all creative?”

When asked a similar question several months later, Elgammal no longer harbors any doubt. “The machine developed an aesthetic sense,” he says bluntly. “It learned how to paint.”