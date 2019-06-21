References to Cuban daily life abound across the murals. There are depictions of people playing dominoes and dancing, usually not far from renderings of the electric fans that keep them cool or the vintage cars that famously transport them around the island. Allusions to Santería, a religion mingling ancient Yoruba beliefs and Christianity, also crop up in the form of Virgin Mary figures and disembodied eyes, referring to evil eyes.

Fuster has made Cuba’s revolutionary history a consistent theme, too. One expansive mural shows the legendary Granma Yacht—a boat that transported 82 Cuban revolutionaries from Mexico to Cuba in 1956, ultimately helping overthrow the authoritarian regime of Fulgencio Batista. The visages of revolutionaries Che Guevara and Camilo Cienfuegos are visible on the vessel, as is the man who would ultimately assume power and become a controversial authoritarian ruler in his own right: Fidel Castro. Big, bright representations of the Cuban flag decorate myriad surfaces in Fusterlandia, too, as well as a poignant mural adorned with the words No Guerra, or “No War.”