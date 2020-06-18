Why Henri Cartier-Bresson Remains One of Photography’s Most Important Figures

After Cartier-Bresson co-founded Magnum Photos in 1947 with Robert Capa, David “Chim” Seymour, George Rodger, and William Vandivert (who quickly dropped out), the photographers split up to cover different parts of the world: Capa to Soviet Russia with author John Steinbeck; Seymour around Europe to focus on young refugees; and Rodger to Africa and the Middle East. Cartier-Bresson set his sights eastward to the seismic changes taking place in India, which was newly free of British colonial rule.

There, Cartier-Bresson took the last photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, shortly before the leader’s assassination. His images show the leader of India’s independence movement in the Birla House—where he would be killed—and depict his last public appearance at a shrine, where he was physically supported by his nieces after a period of extended fasting. Editors from Life asked the photographer to stay in Delhi to cover the funeral procession. Cartier-Bresson sent back emotional images of the vast crowds that gathered at the cremation grounds, the hopeful people who lined up along the train tracks to touch Gandhi’s ashes, and the final destination of his remains in the River Ganges.