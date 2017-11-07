From Henri Matisse to Judy Chicago, 9 Artists Who Designed Dazzling Stained Glass Windows

Torres-García spent several of his formative artistic years in Barcelona, where he worked with Antoni Gaudí on what today could be considered the most spectacular work of stained glass in the world: Barcelona’s Sagrada Família. But this later piece—a window designed by the artist after he’d returned to to his home country of Uruguay—is a far more accurate encapsulation of his oeuvre. At first glance, it seems to be a simple emulation of the geometric abstraction favored by 20th-century European modernists. But look closely, and you’ll begin to notice recognizable symbols: a fish, a star, and a house embedded into the gridded glass panels. It’s a prime example of “Constructive Universalism,” a style pioneered by Torres-García himself that combined abstraction with recognizable symbols drawn from pre-Columbian culture. With this uniquely Latin American visual language, the artist hoped to decentralize European dominance in the art world.