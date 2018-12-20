The Hidden Masterpieces of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, According to Its Curators

Tomb Chapel of Raemkai (ca. 2446–2389 B.C.E.), Dynasty 5, Egypt
Gallery 102
Bird catching scene from the Tomb Chapel of Raemkai, ca. 2446–2389 B.C.E. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Floral Collars from Tutankhamun’s Embalming Cache (ca. 1336–27 B.C.E.), Dynasty 18, Egypt
Gallery 122
Colt Model 1862 Police Revolver, with grip designed by John Quincy Adams Ward (ca. 1868)
Gallery 372
Elephant Sword (15th–17th century), Indian
Gallery 379
Elephant sword, 15th–17th century. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Door Knocker in the Shape of the Devil (ca. 1560–70), German
Gallery 521
Door knocker in the shape of the Devil, ca. 1560–70. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Master of François de Rohan, Hours of Francis I (1539–40)
Gallery 544
Master of François de Rohan, Hours of Francis I, 1539–40. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Chakalte’, Relief with Enthroned Ruler (late 8th century), Maya, Guatemala
Gallery 358
Chakalte’, Relief with enthroned ruler, late 8th century. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Nose Ornament with Spiders (100 B.C.E.–200 C.E.), Salinar, Peru
Gallery 357
Nose ornament with spiders, 100 B.C.E.–200 C.E. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Glass Cameo Fragment of a Large Platter or Tabletop (early 1st century), Roman
Gallery 166
Glass cameo fragment of a large platter or tabletop, 1st half of 1st century A.D. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Attributed to the Amasis Painter, Terracotta Kylix (Drinking Cup) (ca. 540 B.C.E.), Greek, Attic
Gallery 154
Attributed to the Amasis Painter, Terracotta kylix (drinking cup), ca. 540 B.C. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Master G.Z. (possibly Michele dai Carri), Madonna and Child with the Donor, Pietro de’ Lardi, Presented by Saint Nicholas (ca. 1420–30)
Gallery 644
Master G.Z. (possibly Michele dai Carri), Madonna and Child with the Donor, Pietro de’ Lardi, Presented by Saint Nicholas, ca. 1420–30. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Claude Monet, The Bodmer Oak, Fontainebleau Forest (1865)
Gallery 818
Claude Monet,The Bodmer Oak, Fontainebleau Forest, 1865. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Pierced Jug with Harpies and Sphinxes (1215–16), attributed to Iran, Kashan
Gallery 453
Pierced Jug with Harpies and Sphinxes, 1215–16. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Panel from a Rectangular Box (10th–early 11th century), Spanish
Gallery 457
Panel from a Rectangular Box, 10th–early 11th century. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Horse (late 7th–early 8th century), Tang dynasty, China
Gallery 205
Horse, late 7th–early 8th century. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Bassano, Tenor Recorder (ca. 1600)
Gallery 684
Bassano, Tenor Recorder, ca. 1600. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Tombak (late 19th century), Iran (Persia)
Gallery 684
Tombak, late 19th century. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
High Chest of Drawers (1730–60), American
Gallery 717
High Chest of Drawers, 1730–60. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Charles Ethan Porter, Untitled (Cracked Watermelon) (ca. 1890)
Gallery 762
Charles Ethan Porter, Untitled (Cracked Watermelon), ca. 1890. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The Goddess Durga Slaying Mahisha (14th century), Nepal
Gallery 252
The Goddess Durga Slaying Mahisha, 14th century. Courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.