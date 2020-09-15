How a Historic Land Transfer Made Way for an Indigenous-Led Art Space in Portland

For the NACF, which has been developing public programming since 2010, the possibilities that arose from being able to have a sizable urban location of its own are manifold. The future Center for Native Arts and Cultures will allow the organization to provide not just support for its community, but also an actual place to gather and share history. In addition to residency programs and exhibitions, Ayton confirmed plans for a lecture and panel discussion series focused on expanding Native narratives and histories, emphasizing that NACF’s mission is to not only support Indigenous artists, but also curators and critics: “To shift academia from anthropology to art history,” as Ayton put it. With an expansive new headquarters, the task of building an archive is more achievable than ever.

Though Yale Union is not receiving any financial gains from this transaction, Jamison denounced the idea that the exchange is any sort of charitable act. “We’re not ceding anything, we’re not donating anything,” Jamison said. “This isn’t charity. There’s a complicated relationship around those types of words, because they imply we were the rightful owners of that property in the first place. And it’s like, how can we give something we actually didn’t own?”

Ayton concurred, stating that the entire point of the NACF’s use of the space is that it will exist outside of the colonialist lineages that many American museums propagate—a mission made much more feasible without the financial strains of debt—or donation-based models.

That refutation of both the colonialist and capitalist baggage possessed by most other American museums is what makes the transfer such a radical venture. Both Ayton and Jamison pointed out the lack of any identifiable forebears for the project, with Ayton stating that “returning land to Native people as a place for arts and cultures” is more or less unheard of.