A Brief History of Art Dealing

Advertisement for exhibition of European masters at John Doggett’s Boston gallery, 1821. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
Illustration for Williams & Everett gallery, 1882. Image via Via Wikimedia Commons.
Portrait of art dealer Joseph Duveen by Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images.
Interior view of M. Knoedler & Co., 1860–1880. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
Photo of the Gertrude Käsebier and Clarence H. White exhibition at the Little Galleries of the Photo-Secession, February 1906. Image via Wikimedia Commons.
Salvador Dali with his artwork Soft Self-Portrait at the Julien Levy Gallery, 1941. Photo by Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images.
Portrait of Peggy Guggenheim excerpted with permission from Encounters with Peggy Guggenheim by Stefan Moses, published by Hardie Grant Books, October 2018.
Header image: Pablo Picasso with Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler, 1957. Photo by Imagno/Getty Images.