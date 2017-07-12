Beginning in the late 1940s, the Polaroid Corporation would change the face of contemporary photography, both for everyday consumers and for artists. While instant cameras were originally marketed to families and amateur shutterbugs, the company was also successful in engaging fine artists via their Artist Support Program, which offered creatives like Robert Rauschenberg and Andy Warhol free film and studio time. Those collaborations would lead to decades of fruitful uses (and often misuses) of the developing technology.

Things got tumultuous for Polaroid in the early 21st century, and after a bankruptcy and a series of convoluted sales, the company as it was once known is now essentially defunct. However, its artistic legacy is bolstered by nearly perennial books and survey exhibitions, like “The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology,” on view at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art through September 3. That exhibition covers the bold and eclectic range of work made across decades, and with various types of Polaroid technology—from Ansel Adams’s beautiful vistas of Yosemite from the mid-1950s, to a 2009 Nobuyoshi Araki snapshot of Lady Gaga.

Fueled by nostalgia for film and analog technology, our collective fascination with Polaroid shows no danger of abating.