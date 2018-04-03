The History of the Polka Dot, from Minnie Mouse to Yayoi Kusama

Like nearly every industry, the art world was also experiencing seismic shifts during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and some of these burgeoning movements involved fields of round spots. But unfortunately for our purposes here, the rise of Pointillism doesn’t map neatly onto the rise of the polka dot. It is tempting to say that art followed fashion, or that the two realms discovered the power of the dot together, but that isn’t quite right.

Pointillism came from Impressionism, and Georges Seurat, the creator of Pointillism, was more inspired by contemporary scientific theories of vision and light than he was by any fashion trend. He completed his so-called “manifesto painting,” A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, in 1884. It shows 48 well-dressed middle-class types lounging around a suburban park; a woman fishes, a man leans back on his elbows, a girl examines a bouquet of flowers, and a dog sniffs at the grass. The entire scene, from the water to the sky, is made up of thousands of colored dots: distinct pricks of red, green, indigo, and zinc yellow.

Critics did not like the painting, and they were the ones who initially derided it as “Pointillism.” (As with many who launched art movements, Seurat didn’t chose the name—but, like “polka dot,” the writer-coined term stuck fast). Much of the critics’ ire was directed toward Seurat’s scientific-inspired approach—those with supposedly good taste did not like how heavily he leaned on Ogden Rood’s 1879 book Modern Chromatics in the development of this new way of painting.

A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte was criticized for being too scientific, too rigid, too formulaic. Seurat was, in modern terms, seen as a bit of a try-hard. His labor is evident; you can see, right on the canvas, why it took him two years to complete this intricately layered scene of repose. In a 2004 piece about a Seurat exhibit at the Art Institute of Chicago, New York Times writer Holland Cotter notes that “La Grande Jatte is more like a textile than a painting, a kind of 19th-century Bayeux Tapestry…And it is overworked. That’s the final point: it acknowledges change in its obsessive attempt to resist it.”

But even though Seurat had placed dots at the dead center of the new Impressionist movement, dots remained somehow in the background. Seurat was using them as a means to an end—to visually mimic the human brain’s incredible ability to see beyond each blot of color, to merge thousands of visual data points into a cohesive image.