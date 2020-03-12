Hong Kong Artist Andrew Luk Finds Hope amid Upheaval

This series of events has changed the outward appearance of Hong Kong. For Luk, the occasional upheaval happening around him is a form of art, one that expresses the aspirations and appeals of people who live in the city. “I think art comes from a place of desire or anger,” Luk said. “You create the world you want to see—what you think could be or what you wish should be; what you think doesn’t get enough attention.”

Born in the U.S. and raised in Hong Kong, Luk studied art and European history as an undergraduate in Boston. After school, he spent a year working as a copywriter in the States, then returned to Hong Kong to devote himself to his art practice. Through his work, he contemplates the false notion that there is a difference between humanity and nature, and looks at what happens when new and old things are pushed up against each other. He also considers how some fundamental elements of daily life remain the same—like how ventilation and waste management are necessary whether we are living in caves or high-rise buildings—even though we constantly invent new systems, languages, and structures to define and modify the world around us.