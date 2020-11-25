Hong Kong’s Art Market Emerges from a Tumultuous Year with Optimism

Claudia Albertini, director of Massimo De Carlo in Hong Kong, said the gallery has made sales to both local and foreign buyers in the US$25,000 to US$1.5 million range, but admitted it hasn’t been easy. “Galleries are doing their best within their capacity and the quality of exhibitions and the determination in presenting high-quality programs is remarkable, but I feel we are still in the affected phase and haven’t yet entered a recovery one,” she said. The gallery has successfully boosted its online presence, but Albertini still sees participation in the “Hong Kong Spotlight by Art Basel” presentation as critical. She added, “The market needs some kind of morale-boosting gestures in general; we all miss each other and we all miss seeing art as we used to.”