Hong Kong’s Most Important Gallery District Is in a Brand New 26-Story Skyscraper

In Hong Kong’s bustling Central District, its skyscrapers sprouting up from the tropical island and sparkling in the night, there’s a plot on the Queen’s Road nearly the size of a full city block that Henderson Land Development fought to get its hands on for three decades, sniping the lots from longtime owners, one-by-one, until the whole parcel was theirs. The company is in the business of office buildings, but a few people at Henderson had another idea: Forget about office space, and turn the building over mostly to contemporary art galleries. The result was a jenga tower of world-class exhibition spaces, orders of magnitude larger than the broom closets that previously passed for galleries in Hong Kong’s cramped environs. The building, dubbed H Queen’s, would be an arts district in the sky.

On Monday night, the nomadic mob of dealers, collectors, advisors, and art world hangers-on in town for Art Basel in Hong Kong will descend upon H Queen’s for openings on seven floors. The swaggering mega-galleries Hauser & Wirth and David Zwirner will open their first galleries in the continent. Pace Gallery secured a floor, as well, its second Hong Kong gallery in addition to a space in the Entertainment Building a few blocks away, and will be showing work by Yoshitomo Nara. They’re joined by local stalwart Pearl Lam, who adds another jewel to a crown that’s got two spots in Singapore and one already in Hong Kong. There’s the offices of Seoul Auction, the South Korean bidding powerhouse. Galerie Ora-Ora is a local shop devoted to emerging artists on the 17th floor; pioneering Tokyo outfit Whitestone Gallery will open with a show of Dale Chihuly’s glass confections; and Tang Contemporary Art, a Thai gallery that opened in Bangkok in 1997, will stage an ambitious show by Ai Weiwei.

All at once, Hong Kong’s burgeoning art scene will get a shot in the arm, a vertiginous gallery circuit built from scratch, with spiffy, large-format boxes that can go to bat against those in Chelsea or Mayfair. Art Basel in Hong Kong opens to VIPs Tuesday afternoon, but on Monday night, the slew of simultaneous openings up and down the H Queen’s building will be a spectacle unto itself.

Naturally, the gallery owners with their names on the door are quite excited.

“I have not seen it finished!” Iwan Wirth said, speaking on the phone from England Thursday. The president of Hauser & Wirth was jetting out in a few hours, and after he touched down, he could finally check out how the muscular new Mark Bradford canvases looked in his Annabelle Selldorf-designed spaces on the 15th and 16th floors, almost 250 feet above the ground.