This Hotel Chain Lets You Spend the Night with Works by Famous Artists

Walking into the 21c Museum Hotel in Nashville you’re greeted by an untraditional concierge: a bright blue penguin, gazing into the vestibule through a glass wall from the lobby. The four-foot sculpture, made by European artist collective Cracking Art Group, appears quite at home in a hotel that hosts the traveling and the transient. It’s one of many penguin sculptures that populate the hotel; all of them are periodically moved, popping up in the elevators and at the restaurant, roaming the building as if it were their own.

Behind the penguin, projected across the walls of the lobby proper, are massive, mostly real-time videos streaming footage of what is directly on the other side of each wall, literally dissolving boundaries within the hotel. Like the penguin, this installation, by artist Serkan Özkaya, is unexpected. But then again, one doesn’t expect to encounter a hotel that doubles as an art gallery.

Özkaya’s piece—playful, entertaining, and a bit disorienting—serves as a fitting declaration of ambition for 21c, a chain of now seven boutique “museum hotels.” That self-description is earned through a combined 70,500 square feet of exhibition space across all of its locations. Founded in Louisville in 2006, the brand has expanded in scale across the South, with its newest outpost in Nashville sporting three floors of exhibition space.