In a quiet bay off the coast of San Francisco, a boat rocks unassumingly. Its weathered hull doesn’t look like a haven for the last century’s most radical artists. But history reveals otherwise.

In the 1940s, Surrealist painter Gordon Onslow Ford and avant-garde artist Jean Varda transformed the former passenger ferry, dubbed the SS Vallejo, into their studio, and docked it permanently. Not long after, Allen Ginsberg would read his searing poems onboard. Agnès Varda made an experimental film there. Beat generation writer Jack Kerouac was rumored to have built a fence on the dock during a drunken frenzy. And sculptor Ruth Asawa, painter Lee Mullican, and poet Maya Angelou shared ideas and gleaned inspiration inside.

But the SS Vallejo’s relationship with art didn’t end there. Today, the boat’s role as a creative sanctuary is being resurrected through an unconventional residency, called Varda.