A Houston Homeowner Is Uncovering a Painted-Over Sol LeWitt on Her Wall—but She Doesn’t Own It

The Houston dentist and art collector had always known that a Sol LeWitt drawing was hidden in her home, buried beneath a thin layer of sheetrock mud.

The site-specific Wall Drawing #679—a grid of blue squares segmented by red and yellow lines—had been commissioned by the late William F. Stern, a local architect and the home’s previous owner. It was executed on the roughly 30-by-10-foot wall in the early 1990s, and covered up years later when the house was sold. But until a visiting friend of the family took a knife to the wall last December, they hadn’t planned to bring it to the surface.

“My mom started texting me, ‘oh my god we can see the Sol LeWitt,’” Jonna Hitchcock, the homeowner’s daughter (who wasn’t there that night) told me, half laughing. “And I was texting back, ‘stop him!’” Hitchcock wanted to video the process and not damage the underlying drawing. The family is now figuring out exactly how to unearth the rest of the painting—or as they put it, how to “un-erase” it.

The term is a knowing wink at the conceptual games played by LeWitt and his fellow conceptual artists, particularly Robert Rauschenberg, who himself famously erased a drawing by Willem de Kooning and presented it as his own. The thought of un-erasing a painted-over LeWitt is something of its own conceptual riddle, given that the artist placed the weight for his wall drawings in the ideas—in the form of written instructions—not their physical execution. “Six-part drawing. The wall is divided horizontally and vertically into six equal parts,” reads one such set of instructions (this one owned by the Carnegie Museum of Art, and on long-term view at MASS MoCA). “1st part: On red, blue horizontal parallel lines, and in the center, a circle within which are yellow vertical parallel lines.”

While Hitchcock’s mother owns the wall with the drawing in Houston, and she owns the pigments on that wall, she doesn’t actually own the work. Wall Drawing #679 itself isn’t the swaths of color on brick, but rather the idea of the work in the form of instructions left by LeWitt for how to execute the piece. And it is the Menil Collection, located not far from Stern’s old house, who owns that, in the form of a certificate of authenticity and diagram for the piece.