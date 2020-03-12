For her Hesse Flatow show, “Decision Fatigue” (up through March 21st), Harris-Babou transformed the gallery into a faux boutique. The front wall is painted champagne pink, evoking the flagship store of millennial beauty brand Glossier. Atop light birch plinths, the artist placed ceramics in the shapes of lotions, potions, soap dishes, jade rollers, and yoni eggs. Her resin “soaps” are embedded with surprising elements such as car air freshener, Cheeto puffs, and printed pink text that reads “Little Trees.” Cacti and waxy red flowers—only the most Instagram-friendly flora—emerge from ceramic planters. Pink and purple crystal lamps studded with porcelain casts of nail polish bottles greet the viewer at the show’s entrance.

While the beauty and wellness industries are ripe for satire, Harris-Babou takes a funny, gentle, non-judgmental approach to her critique. “I think lovely products are all the ads I get on Instagram,” she said. “I’m definitely a target. All the things I think about in my work are things that I’m seduced by.”