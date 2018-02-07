You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
On today’s episode, we’re taking a deep dive into two questions at the intersection of art and law. First: Can we make a case for legally eating an artwork? And, second: How can a Houston resident own a wall in her home—but not the mural painted on it?
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Abigail Cain, joined for this edition by Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan and General Counsel Yayoi Shionoiri. It was produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.
