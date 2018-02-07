Podcast
The Artsy Podcast, No. 68: Is It Illegal to Eat a Work of Art?
By Artsy Editors
Feb 7, 2018 3:07 pm

On today’s episode, we’re taking a deep dive into two questions at the intersection of art and law. First: Can we make a case for legally eating an artwork? And, second: How can a Houston resident own a wall in her home—but not the mural painted on it?

This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Abigail Cain, joined for this edition by Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan and General Counsel Yayoi Shionoiri. It was produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.

Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free

Additional music: “Wild Ones” by Jahzzar

Cover image: Christopher Boffoli, Pancake Production Crew, 2013. Winston Wächter Fine Art.

