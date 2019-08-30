As he came of age, Bemelmans proved a poor student and a bad worker. He dropped out of school and was fired from a hotel position back in Meran. Yet this early employment put him in touch with a sophisticated cosmopolitan set that eventually gave him inspiration for illustrations published in The New Yorker and Town & Country—for example, one famous drawing for the latter, dated 1950, features a bow-tied man sniffing a coupe, a bottle of wine resting in a bucket at his side.

At 16 years old, Bemelmans moved to New York for a fresh start. He worked at the Astor and McAlpin hotels until he found a permanent position at the newly-built Ritz-Carlton on Madison Avenue. When World War I broke out, Bemelmans assisted at a mental hospital upstate in Buffalo and doodled to alleviate his distress in this often disturbing environment. Back at the Ritz, during peacetime, a waiter saw his skilled sketch on an order pad and encouraged him to launch a career as an illustrator. Bemelmans had found his groove. He took a life drawing class, honed his line, and won his first comic strip assignment in 1926: The Thrilling Adventures of Count Bric a Brac, published in the now defunct newspaper, New York World. Commissions for the satirical Judge Magazine and brands such as Jell-O swiftly followed. Yet private turmoil and tragedy followed public success. Bemelmans divorced his first wife, Rita, who he had married just a few years earlier. His brother, Oscar, died when he fell down an elevator shaft.