A note on data sources and methodology: All data for this analysis is from internal Artsy sources. Only artworks and artists that were uploaded to virtual fair booths for the 45 full-feature art fairs that Artsy partnered with and opened between January 1 and June 30, 2019 were analyzed. This included more than 2,300 booths from more than 1,800 individual galleries, and over 35,000 artworks by more than 8,000 artists. An average of 74% of galleries eligible to participate in the Artsy preview of each fair uploaded at least one work to their virtual booth; for 18 of the 45 fairs included, only Artsy partner galleries were eligible. Demand was judged based on an artist’s share of inquiries placed on all artworks within the set. Roughly half of visitors to fair pages in the first half of 2019 and 40% of galleries that uploaded booths originated in the U.S., potentially skewing results of the analysis based on the preferences of American collectors and dealers.
