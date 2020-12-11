The Most In-Demand Artists on Artsy in 2020

The uptick in activity on Artsy this year was also apparent in auctions conducted on the platform. From the first quarter of the year to the second, there was a 30% increase in the number of bidders per lot across all auctions on the platform. The increase was driven in part by a 53.8% uptick in bidders per lot at benefit auctions hosted on Artsy from the first quarter of 2020 to the second, suggesting collectors were drawn to philanthropic causes supporting groups impacted by COVID-19. In the third quarter, which includes what are typically the slowest months in the art market, online activity remained exceptionally strong. Artsy saw double the number of online-only auctions held on the platform in the third quarter of 2020 and a 267.6% increase in the total value of works sold at online-only auctions in that period compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Below, we’ll look more closely at Artsy data to see which artists had the most demand overall on the platform—and specifically at auctions and fairs held on Artsy. We’ll also tally shifts in demand by medium to see if trendy media like video art and ceramics are catching up to paintings and prints. For the purposes of this report, we’ll compare data from the first 11 months of 2020 to data from the same period in 2019; unless a figure is specifically identified as representing all of 2019, it pertains only to the months of January through November to provide the most accurate point of comparison with available data for 2020.



