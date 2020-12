The Most In-Demand Artists on Artsy in 2020

As it has for most sectors of the global economy, 2020 has been a year without precedent for the art market. The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled most major in-person events, forcing fairs, auctions, and many exhibitions to take place primarily online. As a result, the art market contracted. One report found that gallery sales had dropped 36% in the first half of the year; another report charted a 49% drop in auction sales at Christie’s, Phillips, and Sotheby’s over the same period. But the halting of most in-person art market moments due to COVID-19 around the end of the first quarter of 2020 also meant an explosion in online activity as artists, galleries, auction houses, and collectors turned to digital platforms to show, discover, buy, and sell art. The most recent installment of the Hiscox online art trade report found that 67% of the art buyers surveyed had purchased art online between March and September, up from 44% in 2019.

Artsy data reflects the art market’s widespread shift online this year. The volume of e-commerce purchases on the platform was up each quarter this year compared to the same periods in 2019. In the second quarter, as the pandemic’s severity became evident, the value of purchases made using Artsy’s e-commerce functionality increased 136.3% and the number of unique buyers using that functionality surged 247.7% year over year. That isn’t to say collectors were totally unaffected by the mood of uncertainty brought on by COVID-19: As the number of purchases made through Artsy’s e-commerce options increased 151.5% from the first quarter of the year to the second, the average value of artworks purchased by those means slightly decreased by 12.9%.

The number of purchases made through Artsy’s e-commerce functionality dipped from the second quarter of 2020 to the third, reflecting the art world’s traditionally slower summer months, as well as the partial return of in-person events. But the average value of works purchased increased 27.3% over the same period, suggesting collector confidence at higher prices. Additionally, the number of unique buyers who made e-commerce purchases on Artsy more than doubled in the third quarter of 2020 year over year.