At Independent Art Fair Opening, Emerging and Established Artists Share the Stage

Independent, now in its ninth year, is most certainly an art fair. There are galleries, and there are collectors buying works from galleries. But it’s marked by the fact that it doesn’t quite feel like a fair. The frantic din of thousands of collectors talking over each other, characteristic of most fair openings, is absent at Independent. Instead, people hawk their wares here quietly enough that you sometimes forget things are actually for sale. Booths come in a variety of weird shapes and sizes—nothing looks faintly like a grid in a convention center. This is all, of course, a calculated move by Independent’s initiators.

“From the beginning we said, ‘no aisles!’” recalled Elizabeth Dee, the gallery owner who is a co-founder of the fair and acts as its CEO.

It was Independent’s VIP preview Thursday morning, and Dee was standing on the fifth floor of Spring Studios, the Tribeca venue where the fair has alighted each March since 2016. (Owned by the creative agency Spring, it also hosts shows during Fashion Week and boasts a new social club, Spring Place.) Before that, the fair was held in the old Dia building in Chelsea (currently the temporary home of Hauser & Wirth), and for the last two springs, it has held an iteration in Brussels; this year, that fair was moved to November.

Nearly a decade in, Independent’s mission has calcified: to allow blue-chip dealers to co-exist next to small, emerging galleries, and to allow established artists to have work a few steps over from the new vanguard.