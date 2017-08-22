Money makes the world go round, and the art world is no exception. But where that money comes from has evolved over the past 20 years.

Artsy analyzed two sample cohorts of the world’s top collectors to see how the industry make-up behind the most elite collectors has changed over the last two decades.

The big takeaways? Finance is in, really in. “Other”—a designation we used for lawyers, doctors, architects, and individuals who didn’t fit into the most highly represented categories—is out. (See below for a full explanation of our methodology, which relied on ARTNews’s annual Top 200 Collectors list.)

Today’s art market is heavily concentrated in a handful of industries. In 2016, finance, real estate and construction, and retail accounted for nearly two-thirds of the industries behind these mega-collectors. Twenty years ago, finance, real estate, and the then-next-largest industry, media, accounted for just over half of the collectors’ wealth.

Finance was already the highest-represented industry in the list at 21% back in 1996, but it grew to nearly one-third of the total by 2016. That’s not simply because the financial sector has grown as a share of the U.S. economy. In fact, the sector grew only modestly in the U.S. during the past two decades, to 7.4% of total GDP, up from 6.8% in 1997, according to the Commerce Department.



