Marshall’s latest work shows he’s in his prime and not afraid to move in new directions; he debuted new paintings at David Zwirner’s London gallery, for a buzzy show that opened during the week of Frieze. The works summoned the whole of art history, alluding to the deep structural biases against black artists and the nature of the art market, while also experimenting with pure abstraction and paintings of quietly otherworldly scenes of everyday people doing everyday things, like a woman walking a dog.

Additional accolades this year came with presentations at Cleveland’s FRONT Triennial and the Carnegie International. Marshall also mounted his first public sculpture: a pair of stacked brick cylinders installed in Des Moines, Iowa, that pay tribute to the 12 African-American lawyers who founded the National Bar Association in Des Moines in 1925 after they were denied membership to the American Bar Association. Though he’s already cemented his place in the contemporary art canon, Marshall continues to experiment, take risks, and push his painting forward. “The structure of my practice as an artist makes me feel like I’m completely free,” he said during the opening of his London exhibition with David Zwirner. “I’m totally free. I’m not restrained by anything or anybody—I don’t have a lack of knowledge, a lack of ability, to do any of the things that I want to do.”