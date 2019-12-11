The Most Influential Artists of 2019

As Jafa explained in an interview with Sargent, the artist is “trying to make a more complex embodiment of my relationship to these things, as opposed to just saying something that’s true or false about whiteness. I’m not interested in true or false, I’m interested in: this is how I’m feeling in relationship to it.”

Many see the The White Album as the next step following Jafa’s 2016 video Love is the Message, the Message is Death: a work that artfully spliced together everything from black athletes at the heights of their powers to horrific acts of police brutality. The piece was recently featured at Turin’s Palazzo Madama and landed the artist the 2019 Prix International d’Art Contemporain, an $83,000 cash prize. Jafa also had a solo exhibition this year at Stockholm’s Moderna Museet , and 2020 will see another at Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art

Header images: Left: Arthur Jafa, installation view of The White Album, 2018. Photo by Francesco Galli. Right: Portrait of Arthur Jafa by Robert Hamacher. Courtesy of the artist and Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, New York / Rome.



