The Most Influential Artists of 2020

Header image: Portrait of Haegue Yang. Courtesy of the artist. Haegue Yang, “Non-Linear and Non-Periodic Dynamics,” 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Kukje Gallery. Portrait of Titus Kaphar by John Lucas. Copyright of the artist. Titus Kaphar, “The distance between what we have and what we want,” 2019. © Titus Kaphar. Photo by Alexander Harding. Courtesy of the artist and Gagosian. Portrait of Sandra Gamarra by Antoine Henry Jonqueres. Courtesy of the artist. Sandra Gamarra, “Cryptomnesia (or in some museums the sun never shines),” 2020. Courtesy of the artist and 80m2 Livia Benavides Gallery. Portrait of Frank Bowling by Sacha Bowling. © Frank Bowling. All Rights Reserved, DACS 2020. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Frank Bowling, “Night Journey,” 1968–69. © Frank Bowling. All Rights Reserved, DACS 2020. Courtesy of the artist, Hauser & Wirth, and The Metropolitan Museum. Portrait of Betye Saar by David Sprague. Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects, Los Angeles. Betye Saar, “Legends in Blue,” 2020. Photo Allan Shaffer. Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects, Los Angeles, California. Portrait of Nicolas Party by Axel Dupeux. Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Nicolas Party, “Landscape,” 2019. © Nicolas Party. Photo by Jeff MacClane. Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated that Sir Frank Bowling was knighted on the same day that Hauser & Wirth announced their representation of him. Bowling was knighted on October 9th and the announcement of new representation was on October 8th.