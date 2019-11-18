The Most Influential Latin American Artists of the 20th Century

“Influential” is a difficult term. It implies storied history, reach, and effect. In the 20th century, Latin American artists were, for the most part, not included in dominant accounts of art history. It feels as though the important contributions of artists from Latin America are siphoned into an outdated silo of “specialized” knowledge. Why do currents of history from certain regions get left out of mainstream scholarship, pushed aside to the periphery?

This list of artists reveals that many of the groundbreaking, influential artists from Latin America in the 20th century were not tethered to the region but, in fact, incredibly global. They traveled to Europe, North America, and, in some cases, African countries. Many of the artists on this list positioned their work in relation to European vanguard developments: Is it perhaps this connection to Europe that concretizes them as “most influential”? What this list indicates is that artistic narratives of the 20th century have recognized certain artists as “influential” because of their respective proximities to the global north.

Within this list, I am most excited to share the artists that shaped their own spheres of influence—independent of emerging trends in Europe and North America—who are perhaps less well-known in the canon. These include important figures like Luz Donoso, Feliciano Centurión, and Clemencia Lucena. This list is not exhaustive by any means. It includes only artists who are no longer living, and only those who were born in Latin America and the Caribbean. (The exception is Rafael Tufiño, who was born in New York, but his inclusion was an attempt at signaling how Puerto Rico and its diaspora is often positioned outside of both Latin America and the United States.) The 20 groundbreaking artists spotlighted in this list have influenced generations of artists, as well as scholars and curators who are addressing historical biases in art history.



