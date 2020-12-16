We like a lot of figurative pieces, because it’s important to us that our children see images of people of color. Like with our daughter, who is now four, there are moments when she’ll look at a piece and say, “Oh, look! Her hair is curly like mine.” Little things like that are so important. It’s also important to us to support up-and-coming artists who we think are doing really interesting things. So we started looking for pieces that made sense in our space and that spoke to us.

C.L.: Artists are storytellers, and you think about what they do and how important art has been in the history of mankind, in telling stories. We’re collecting artists of African and Latinx descent, and they’re telling an important story, and that story is also our story. So we can show this to our children, and we have a very diverse group of friends—we can show them that there are other storytellers out there who are not just represented at the MoMA or the Met. There were already a lot of artists that we were tracking that fit that mold, and so it was pretty easy to start adding them.

N.F.L.: For instance, we have a barber shop piece by Devan Shimoyama. Chris was really interested in Devan, and we found this piece of a child crying as he’s getting his hair cut. That was my son’s experience, and he’s six, and he sees it and says, “Oh, I know why he’s feeling that way.” He relates. Our kids find those connections. It’s a very cool piece because there are jewels and it’s multimedia, but they’re also attracted to it because it actually speaks to a personal experience. We try to find works that have connections to our personal lives.





Artsy: What is your process like in finding those available works?

C.L.: Well, one of the things that’s been great about technology is that it makes art a lot more accessible to people. For people who don’t have a lot of time—we’ve got young kids, we have careers—we’re not able to go hang out at galleries every day, but for a while that was the only way to really access art, especially on the primary market. You had to be able to go and build gallery relationships. So we do go to galleries and have some of those direct relationships, and did go to art fairs and museums, but I think our ability to start collecting at this stage of our lives has really been a function of the internet. We can see a lot of artists through Artsy and Instagram; we can follow them and go on their websites and really see the entire body of their work. And it might have been an artist who had an exhibition in Denver, but now you can see that entire exhibition online and really understand their work versus getting on a plane to go to Denver. I think the internet has really democratized the access to art and the primary market for a whole generation of collectors.





Artsy: Can you tell us about some specific works that are important to your collection?

C.L.: There’s a Kehinde Wiley in our collection that we think of as the centerpiece. Kehinde is someone who we followed very closely. He was an artist in residence at the Studio Museum and, of course, he did the Barack Obama portrait. We were able to acquire our Kehinde Wiley work at auction about two and a half years ago, and that was exciting. It had been shown at the Brooklyn Museum, and we’d seen a subsequent exhibition of his work at the Brooklyn Museum several years ago. He only paints these very vibrant characters, in large format, and it really stands out when you’re in our home. It’s from 2002, and it feels very much like the epitome of an early Kehinde Wiley piece, and that’s what’s so cool about it from our perspective. It really represents how he really got his start in the art world. It’s very special to us because he was an artist whom we had been tracking for a while, and it was somewhat aspirational.