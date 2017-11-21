Inside the Biggest Show of Contemporary Cuban Art Ever

Wifredo Lam, Ana Mendieta, Carmen Herrera, and Tania Bruguera: These names are among the small handful that American audiences may recognize when it comes to 20th-century Cuban art. But this familiar cohort tells a story only of Cuban art’s rich interaction with Western abstraction, and the country’s dissident and exiled voices. Now, a new survey of Cuban art at the Walker Art Center, “Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950,” is radically expanding that narrative.

Billing itself (accurately) as “the largest and most important exhibition of Cuban contemporary art ever organized,” the show offers a nuanced portrait of art made largely on the island, or by those who came of age within revolutionary Cuba, over the course of some 65 years. It finds its origin point in the decade preceding Fidel Castro’s takeover in 1959—shortly before relations between U.S. and Cuba deteriorated and the island grew increasingly isolated—and carries through to our present moment, amid renewed tensions between Cuba and the U.S. following a brief moment of change under President Obama’s administration.

The exhibition was conceived in 2013 by Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, founder and director of The Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO), in Miami, known for its groundbreaking collection of Latin American art. Cisneros, who is Cuban herself, recruited three curators with deep knowledge of the island’s art to steer this ambitious ship: Gerardo Mosquera, a prominent art critic and one of the founding members of the Bienal de La Habana, in 1984; Elsa Vega, former curator of Cuban art at the Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes in Havana; and René Francisco Rodríguez, a professor at Havana’s Instituto Superior de Arte.

The show has already completed a stint at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) earlier this year. (D.C.’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and Miami’s Pérez Art Museum Miami ultimately turned down the exhibition, the latter amid fears that it would be too politically contentious in a city with a large population of Cuban expats.)