Inside the Eccentric World of Ethical Taxidermy Art

For Clark, the emotional resonance is part of the power of her work. “If I could use something other than hide, I would,” she explained, “but there is nothing else that has this kind of energy.” She uses human models for her sculptures’ faces and has made pieces modelled after both of her young daughters: a zebra called She Gets What She Wants (2013) and a bear cub called Behaving (2016). “The younger animals are just so lovely, with these huge paws and gentle faces,” she reflected, noting that she cherishes the memories of her daughters sitting for the works. She Gets What She Wants is now in a museum in Miami, and Clark recently sold Behaving to a collector in New Jersey. “As we put it in my car, my whole family was like, ‘Oh no, goodbye sweet piece!’ They were really attached to it,” she recalled.

Although taxidermy is something she does all day long, Anantharaman says she would not be comfortable using taxidermy to preserve one of her own pets. An animal lover who volunteers with conservancy groups, she cares for her own (living) menagerie: three cats, two birds, a snake, and a colony of dermestid beetles. “I know myself and my own way of processing things, and it’s not for me,” she said. “But it’s so personal. Lots of people want a grieving tool, like a clean skull or a preserved paw.” Pet taxidermy is not something she advertises, but she has done it on occasion. “I’ll do it for people sometimes, after talking to them for a long time about death and animals and how they impact us,” she explained.