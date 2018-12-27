Inside the Eccentric World of Ethical Taxidermy Art

Courtesy of Divya Anantharaman.
Courtesy of Divya Anantharaman.
Taxidermy’s weird and wild Victorian roots
Victorian stuffed animals created by taxidermist Walter Potter at Potter’s Museum of Curiosity in Bolventor, Cornwall. Photo by Graham French/BIPs/Getty Images.
Hermann Ploucquet, The Kittens at Tea — Miss Paulina Singing, 1851. Via Wikimedia Commons.
Traditional taxidermy goes rogue
Courtesy of Amber Maykut.
Courtesy of Amber Maykut.
“They don’t teach how to make a mouse look like a ballerina; they teach how to mount a deer.”
Courtesy of Divya Anantharaman.
Courtesy of Divya Anantharaman.
Courtesy of Divya Anantharaman.
Navigating taxidermy’s technical and legal shifts
Kate Clark, Licking the Plate, 2013. Photo by Nicole Cordier. Courtesy of Kate Clark.
Kate Clark, She Gets What She Wants, 2013. Photo by Nicole Cordier. Courtesy of Kate Clark.
Taxidermy’s evolving ethics
Practitioners want to show “that the taxidermy is ethical, that the animals’ deaths are not related to the art.”
The emotional power of taxidermy close to home
Portrait of Kate Clark with Behaving, 2016. Photo by Frank Marshal. Courtesy of Kate Clark.
“Lots of people want a grieving tool, like a clean skull or a preserved paw.”
The future (of taxidermy) is female
Interview view of the Evolution Store. Courtesy of the Evolution Store.
Images of Martha Maxwell in 1876. Via Wikimedia Commons.
“Some people might think it’s morbid, but it’s about coming to terms with death.”
Courtesy of Amber Maykut.
Courtesy of Amber Maykut.
Header image courtesy of Amber Maykut.