Inside the Effort to Write Women into Art History

Celebrating the creative accomplishments of people who are routinely devalued in our cultural consciousness turns on a light in my soul for two reasons. Bearing witness to those who overcame the odds to express their unique sensitivity is both humbling and inspiring, and making the space for the scholarship and dissemination of this work is part of a structural shift toward repairing our whole value system.

Still, the leaders of the project understand the potentially problematic risks of projects with encyclopedic aims—in this case, the blurry boundaries of womanhood—and art history’s tendencies to prioritize white, Eurocentric narratives. “While we are ‘aware’ that we can’t make an exhaustive inventory of all women artists in the world,” Morineau told me, the benefits outweigh the risks. “We believe in the revolutionary power of data and how information published on the web can change mentalities, representations, and finally, history’s narrative,” she continued. “There is a huge lack of visibility on women artists in art history, so the current ‘canon’ is not right.”

As we contemplate what we can do to stymy strategies of exclusion moving forward, we must first look at how inequalities have been perpetuated by pervasive ideas about who is allowed to move freely, who is presumed to be capable and gifted, and who we hold up as role models. Although her “deepest dream” for the future is that singling out women artists to remedy the imbalance of support for their work will no longer be necessary, Morineau won’t rest until people stop saying that “they don’t know any women artists of the 20th century.”