Inside the Homes of the Artists Keeping Austin Weird

The tour quickly established itself as a favorite of locals and tourists alike. Austin mayor Steve Adler even recognized it as defining the city’s spirit. “What is weird to some is what we call home in Austin. And nowhere is that more true than Austin’s Weird Homes Tour,” he said.

Weird, of course, comes in varying degrees. Many a home in Austin has one or two odd design elements: a bottle tree in the yard, a mysterious spire, or a vintage marquee sign hanging on a façade, for instance. The Neffs require that homes have a significant “weird quotient” in order to be feature in their tour and in the book. There’s no specific aesthetic they look for, just that the entire home be interesting and inspiring. Homes that fit the bill include The Earthbag House, a bright, white, dome-like structure constructed solely of burlap bags filled with local silt; and the home of Steve Wiman, a local antiques and oddities dealer who owns one of Austin’s most beloved stores.

Wiman’s home looks like his store, which resembles the oil palettes of Rembrandt or Vermeer come to life. With a graduate degree in painting from The University of Texas, he now organizes the objects and art in his home and his store based on “color stories.” These tend to be two or three colors and their corresponding tints and tones, which inspire incredibly detailed and Baroque-esque displays and rooms. The bedroom in Wiman’s house, for example, has a breezy color scheme of turquoise, white, and yellow. Cream curtains, strung up with rope, are reminiscent of a sailboat. The shiplap walls are painted turquoise, and all of the decor in the room plays off of this hue. When I ask him how he went about choosing these colors, Wiman points to a tiny four-by-eight-inch collage on the wall. “That was the inspiration for the entire room,” he says.