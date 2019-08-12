See Inside India’s Opulent New Sculpture Park in a 19th-Century Palace

Sebastiano Mauri Reena Saini Kallat Italian-Argentinian artistAliens (2018), a set of glass vitrines through which the viewer can see dolls and faux-forests, suggests fairy tales perfect for this storybook setting. AndChorus (2017) resembles a steampunk contraption on an eight-legged base. Modeled off listening devices used during World War II, the sculpture plays bird calls made by Indian peacocks, Pakistani chukars, Palestinian sun birds, and Israeli hoopoes. Where the original device captured the sounds of aircraft noises, Kallat’s chosen acoustics are much more peaceful.

Maharaja Sawai Madho Singh II commissioned Madhavendra Palace in the early 1880s, and the architecture was completed the following decade. Aesthetic interests ran in his royal line: His predecessor, Ram Singh II, was known as the “photographer prince.” He amassed over 6,000 individual pictures throughout his life, including many portraits of his wives and concubines. Given the Maharaja’s apparent fascination with these women, it’s particularly intriguing that he had no heirs—he had to appoint Madho Singh II.