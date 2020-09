Inside the Legendary Art-Filled Home of Walter and Louise Arensberg

“The Arensbergs not only created meaningful associations between the diverse works in their collection, but saw the collection as a whole as a form of self-representation,” said Bill Sherman, one of the lead contributors to Hollywood Arensberg and director of London’s Warburg Institute, explaining the value of restaging this art-filled house. “Every object in every image prompts us to ask: Why did the Arensbergs collect this piece, and why did they put it where they did? The couple did more than buy, own, and display art: They curated it and used it to play games, teach lessons, keep secrets, and carry out conversations with people present and absent, living and dead.”

The Arensbergs first began collecting around the time of the 1913 Armory Show , a blockbuster traveling exhibition that introduced Americans to avant-garde European art. At the time, many critics cringed at exhibition standouts like Duchamp’s scandalous Nude Descending a Staircase (No. 2) (1912); Walter and Louise, however, tried to buy it . They even relocated from Massachusetts to Manhattan in order to inch closer to the contemporary art scene and more easily acquire paintings they’d admired at the Armory Show. Within a couple years, they were the leading collectors of works by Duchamp, whom they befriended and set up in a studio apartment in their West 67th Street building.