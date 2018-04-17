Inside the World of Mesmerizing, Impossibly Tiny Art

For as long as humans have made art, they’ve experimented on a tiny scale. Ancient, very small depictions of animals have been discovered on the walls of Indonesian caves, and in 16th century England, Elizabethans carried tiny, painted portraits of loved ones in their pockets—tokens meant for “private pleasure.”

Today, artists continue to explore the possibilities of the miniature. Many are attracted to the challenges and limitations of a process that requires extreme concentration, creativity, and patience. Others are drawn to the intimacy of the tiny paintings and sculptures that result, or the conceptual weight of depicting sprawling landscapes or heady subjects on diminutive surfaces.

A new book, Think Small: The Tiniest Art in the World, written by Eva Katz, chronicles the work of 24 contemporary artists who make art that can, for the most part, fit into the palm of your hand. Below, we shed light on eight of them, from a sculptor who creates mystical worlds within test tubes, to a former muralist who now restricts herself to painting on lockets.



