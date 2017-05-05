An armored SUV carrying three United Nations police officers rolled into the streets of Timbuktu, Mali, on a 105-degree day in April. Nine officers armed with assault rifles followed in a truck.

They were headed where pilgrims and visitors have flocked for centuries in this ancient city: Djinguereber Mosque, a 14th-century earthen structure that recalls a time when Timbuktu was a center of learning and a wealthy trading point.

The U.N. police officers continued on to another of the city’s great mosques, Sankoré, then passed a library where centuries-old manuscripts had been stored, and paused outside three mausoleums of Muslim saints before returning to base.

What might in other circumstances be a sightseeing trip was in fact a standard patrol for the police officers, who are part of the peacekeeping operation in Mali known as MINUSMA. With the help of Mali’s Ministry of Culture and UNESCO, the U.N. has been training these officers and other personnel to play a role in the protection of cultural heritage. A similar program is also underway within Mali’s military.

But both initiatives face limitations that, according to some experts, leave Mali’s heritage at risk, especially to looters, who have thrived in the insecure north.